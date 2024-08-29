Abiola Olajuwon, an assistant coach for the Nigerian women’s basketball team, the D’Tigress, has publicly accused the country’s sports officials of failing to pay promised allowances following their historic performance at the Paris Olympics.

Despite becoming the first African team to reach the quarterfinals, the D’Tigress and their coaching staff have allegedly not receive their promised financial compensation.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Olajuwon detailed the team’s journey and the immense effort put in by everyone involved.

She expressed her disappointment with the ministry’s actions, stating that the unpaid allowances were a significant financial burden on the coaches and players.

Olajuwon’s Statement

“To go to the Olympics and experience something my Father did with the USA was a dream,” Olajuwon wrote. “But Nigeria denied women’s basketball and then had the Minister tell us we are young enough to go to the next one. Assistant Coaches put blood, sweat and tears to making sure players accomplished history.”

“It is sad players (the one who got paid) got less than what was promised by the Ministry. It is also sad that the Assistant coaches aren’t getting our money (that was promised) at all and are now being Ignored.”

Sports ministry’s response

In response to Olajuwon’s allegations, the Sports Ministry’s special adviser on media, Diana-Mary Nsan, stated that an investigation is underway to verify the claims.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The Acting PS (Permanent Secretary) has been told to get the records but I can assure you the Minister approved that all the monies be paid,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The records are being checked now. When the money is released by the Ministry, it goes to the Federation to do the payment so we have to investigate as well to know what happened and verify her claims. Hopefully, before the end of the day we should be able to know what really happened.”

Accountability issues

While the investigation is a step in the right direction, some are concerned that it may not yield any concrete results.

The Sports Minister had previously promised to investigate the unjust exclusion of Favour Ofili from the 100m event, but no concrete action has been seen since the Olympics.

The D’Tigress’s performance at the Olympics was a major achievement for Nigerian basketball, and Olajuwon’s allegations raise serious questions about accountability in Nigeria sports circles and commitment to supporting the team and its athletes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

