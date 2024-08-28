The Kano State Government has begun reallocating shops, stalls, and spaces at the Eid prayer ground in Kano, where the same facilities were demolished last June.

Traders are paying to approved government agents for new allocations at the site.

On Tuesday, one of the agents, Balarabe Hassan, led a PREMIUM TIMES reporter to locations at the front of the prayer ground. Last year, the state government removed traders from the locations and prohibited business activities there.

Mr Hassan said the official rate for space at the place varies from N80,000, N180,000 to N1,000,000 depending on location.

A table space stall facing Ahmadu Tijjani Mosque is now being leased for between N70,000 and N80,000, depending on connection with the officials.

Mr Hassan said some government officials and party faithful given new allocations have sold them to the traders.

The tables, already branded with the logo of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), need certification from the agency after payment, a trader, Haruna Malam, who bought a space, told this reporter.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The officials in charge of the certification and allocation include a senior special assistant to the governor on KNUPDA, Abba Yaro, and the senior special assistant II on markets, Isa Wise.

Mr Malam said shop spaces at the front of the Eid Prayer Ground facing IBB Way and at the other location facing the Kofar Wambai Plastic Market are going for huge sums.

The development came after the Kano State Government agreed in December to pay N3 billion to compensate a group of traders whose properties the government had demolished at the site.

After settling out of court with the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association, the government paid the compensation.

An application on the terms of the settlement, dated 12 December, was filed before a Federal High Court judge, Inyang Ekwo, in Abuja.

The shop owners had sued the state government, KNUPDA) and the state’s Attorney-General in the case.

Others joined in the suit are the police, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 1, Kano, the Commissioner of Police, Kano, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant, and NSCDC, Kano State Command.

The case came after the state government evicted traders and demolished their properties, saying the immediate past administration illegally sold a site meant for the annual Eid prayer to the traders.

After paying the compensations, the government is reallocating the same site to traders.

The managing director for KNUPDA and the government’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Adamu and Halilu Dantiye did not respond to calls and text messages to comment on the development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

