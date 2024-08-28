The Labour Party (LP) has set up a seven-member Disciplinary Standing Committee to curb the excesses of members not ready to abide by its constitution and obey directives.

Mr Julius Abure, its national chairman, told journalists on Tuesday in Abuja that the decision was one of the resolutions reached at the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Mr Abure urged all members to play by the rules and pay respect to the national leadership of the party and respect the LP constitution.

“All party members are under obligation to respect the integrity and dignity of the party and its leadership.

“The national leadership will not hesitate to discipline any member who is not ready to obey the Constitution of the Party and obey directives,’’ Mr Abure said.

He listed members of the disciplinary committee to include Kehinde Edun, National Legal Adviser, who is the chairman.

Other members of the committee are Clement Ojukwu, Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi and Dudu Manuga, national women leader.

Others are Callistus Ihejiagwa, chairman, Imo chapter, Raji Mohammed, chairman, Kano State chapter, and Umar Ibrahim, national secretary, who is the secretary of the committee.

Mr Abure urged members of the party to work together for the common purpose of lifting up the poor which LP stands for.

Party disagrees with Gov Otti

Speaking further on the reason for the communiqué, he said it was to read out the decision of the NWC after meeting with the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

He said the governor stated his intention to convene a NEC meeting on Saturday, 31 August, in order to dissolve the national, state, local government, and ward executive councils on the purported ground that the tenures of the executives had expired.

“His argument was premised allegedly from a claim by INEC that the current executive’s tenures had expired.

“The NWC noted that the National Convention of the Party held on the 27th of March, 2024 has been validated by a court of competent jurisdiction on the 16th day of June, 2024 when it held that issues of leadership, conduct of congresses and convention are internal affairs of a political party.

“The judge determined issues of notices, how the convention was held, delegates, amongst others, were determined by the court which upheld the National Convention of the party.

“For anybody to say that there was a vacuum in the leadership of the party is not only mischievous, but a deliberate attempt to cause panic, chaos and to disrupt the smooth working of our party,’’ he said.

Mr Abure said that Section 82(5) of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that failure of a political party to notify the commission as stated in sub-section (1)shall render the Convention, congress, conference or meeting invalid.

“The NWC in session notes that Section 83 (1) (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 provides also that the commission shall keep records of the activities of all registered political parties.

“The commission may seek information or clarification from any registered political party in connection with any activities of the political party which may be contrary to the provisions of the Constitution or any other law, guideline, rules or regulations made pursuant to an Act of the National Assembly.’’

The LP national chairman said the party had fulfilled its obligation to convene its convention.

“Therefore, for any person(s) or agency to begin to instigate members of the party from the back door that the tenures of the executives have expired, is tantamount to being unprofessional and mischievous.

“We must also state that government business is not conducted verbally. It is done in official communication through writings and correspondence. So, we must await any communication by INEC.’’

He, therefore, called on all members of the party to work together to work for the common purpose of lifting up the downtrodden.

He also appealed to other contending parties to sheathe their swords and maintain status quo until the final court verdict.

(NAN)

