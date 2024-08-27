The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, said on Tuesday that the female passenger raped and robbed around the campus was not a student.

The female passenger boarded a motorcycle around the OAU campus some days ago on her way to Moro, a nearby town. But the motorcyclist raped and robbed her of her belongings.

The Osun State Police Command said it has arrested the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Damilare Jacob. The police command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, claimed that the suspect has confessed to the crime. The suspect could not be reached to comment on the police claim.

Media reports had described the lady as a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University.

But the university spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, said in a statement that the university has done its due diligence and found that the lady is not a student of the university.

He said though the female passenger engaged the services of the motorcyclist in front of the university main gate, she does not have any affiliation with the university.

“We have done our due diligence, and the outcome of our painstaking investigation revealed that no OAU student, within or outside the campus, was involved in any form of rape or robbery,” he wrote.

He said the university is not in session and “all our students, with a few exceptions, have been on holiday for almost a month now.”

“We, hereby, appeal to our colleagues in the media who are partners in progress to always verify the authenticity of their stories, particularly when Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, is involved,” he added.

