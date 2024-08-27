The police have confirmed the brutal murder of Demola Akinloye, a 50-year-old son of Tijani Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran land of Lagos State.
According to the spokesperson for the police in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, the deceased was driving near Bourdilon Court Estate gate around 12:30 p.m. on Monday when four armed men shot and stabbed him.
Mr Hundeyin said in a statement that the body of the late monarch’s son has been deposited at a morgue in Ajah as the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) investigates the incident.
The statement read: “Today being 26/08/2024 at about 1230hrs, a distress call was received at the station that a man later identified as Demola Akinloye ‘m’ aged 50 years was attacked along Chevron Drive Lekki while driving in his black Toyota corolla near Bourdillon court estate gate by four armed men driving in white minibus, the attackers shot and stabbed him to death.
|
“The scene had been visited, one expended cartridge was recovered while the corpse had been moved to a morgue, Ajah, Lagos state for preservation and autopsy,
“The case will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba for further investigation.”
The Punch had reported tension in Ajiran in Agungi Area, Lekki, following the murder of the monarch’s son.
The PUNCH newspaper further reported that the management of an estate in the Ajiran community urged residents to prioritise their safety and avoid the vicinity.
“This is to notify all residents that Ajiran (Agungi) king’s son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebano Supermarket) this morning.
“We therefore plead to our esteemed residents to avoid Chevron area, Agungi, and Ajiran for now for their safety,” the statement read.
