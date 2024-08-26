An aide of former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal has been remanded in prison for sharing a media content considered offensive to the state governor, Ahmad Aliyu.

Shafiu Umar was remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly insulting the governor, his wife, and his deputy on a Facebook post.

Mr Umar allegedly shared a video of the governor struggling to construct a sentence in English and also posted Mr Aliyu’s senior secondary school leaving certificate online.

A magistrate, Fatima Hassan, barred reporters from covering the court proceedings on Monday.

But the police’s First Information Report (FIR) obtained by reporters indicated that the government charged Mr Umar with circulating injurious falsehood and engraving matter known to be defamatory, offences, the government said contravened the Penal Code law.

According to the FIR, the accused person committed the offences sometimes in July by sharing videos of the governor’s wife, Fatima Aliyu, spreading money on ground during her birthday ceremony.

Mr Umar was also allegedly accused of sharing a document that indicated that Governor Aliyu failed his Senior Secondary School Examination as he scored F9 in English and is not capable of speaking the language fluently.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

His lawyer, Yusuf Abubakar, later told reporters that Mr Umar denied the charges and made an oral application for his bail.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the ruling on bail application to 6 September and ordered his remand in the correctional facility till then.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

