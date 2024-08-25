Airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have eliminated many terrorists in Kaduna and Zamfara states, and destroyed 25 illegal refining sites in Imo and Rivers states, an official has said.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Gabkwet said the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch had continued in its efforts to track, locate and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the recent upsurge of terrorists’ activities.

He said that intelligence had revealed that terrorists responsible for recent attacks on civilians, abductions and cattle rustling within Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger were domiciled in Kaduna State.

According to him, additional intelligence revealed the sightings of these terrorists relocating from Alawa Forest in Niger, to their stronghold in Malum Forest in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Consequently, the Air Component planned and executed an Air Interdiction mission on the terrorists’ stronghold at Malum Forest on Aug 21.

“Battle damage assessment and feedback from local sources revealed several of the terrorists were eliminated as a result of the strike.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Similar strikes were also conducted on terrorists’ hideouts at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“The terrorists were tracked to the zinc-roofed structures in a vegetated area with few footpaths and a river line North West of the location.

“The targets were then acquired and engaged in successive passes,’’ he said.

In the Niger Delta, Mr Gabkwet said that the air component of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 25 illegal refining sites and overhead tanks in Ohaji/Egbema in Imo and Degema and Cawthorne Channel in Rivers.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC intercepts petrol tankers carrying edible oil in Lagos

He said that a leaking pipeline was observed with the leakage spreading across over 150 metres radius in Greenville in Rivers.

According to him, the leakage has its attendant negative consequences on the vegetation, aquatic habitats and farmlands.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

