One person has been confirmed dead as a speed boat carrying 15 passengers capsized at Okubie River in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tragic incident occurred barely two weeks after a wooden cargo boat exploded and sank at Ezetu in the same LGA, leading to the death of 20 persons.

The Bayelsa government subsequently reinforced safety protocols, including the compulsory use of life jackets on all passenger boats.

The Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union, Ipgansi Ogoniba, who confirmed the latest incident, said it occurred on Saturday afternoon at the river near Okubie community.

He said that 14 passengers were rescued while one died in the incident.

According to him, the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Also, an eyewitness, who does not wish to be named, said the boat was carrying passengers from Yenagoa to Oporoma, the Southern Ijaw LGA headquarters when the incident happened.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He said while other passengers onboard were rescued by sympathisers in the community, one person drowned before help could come.

He attributed the incident to the rising water level due to the rainy season, which posed additional challenges to navigation along the waterways.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

