Federal Ministry of Tourism has unveiled a draft of the national tourism policy aimed at establishing Nigeria’s global tourism leadership.

The Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, disclosed this in a virtual meeting with stakeholders on Saturday in Abuja.

The minister said the policy was a significant stride towards advancing Nigeria’s tourism sector.

She added that it was achieved through collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and key stakeholders.

According to her, the crucial document marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey to harness the vast potential of its tourism industry and align it with global standards and sustainable practices.

The minister emphasised the policy’s transformative potential by highlighting its strategic focus on sustainable tourism, community engagement, and diversification of tourism products as essential pillars.

She further said this would drive Nigeria’s economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation.

“This draft policy is a testament to our collective dedication to repositioning Nigeria’s tourism sector as a critical driver of economic diversification.

“We are committed to implementing frameworks that ensure accountability, foster green initiatives, and empower women and youths,” the minister said.

Comprehensive approach

She said the draft policy reflected a comprehensive approach, addressing critical areas such as digital transformation and sectoral synergies with aviation.

Mrs Ade-John said the policy is expected to be finalised in October, and a presentation to the Federal Executive Council is scheduled for November.

She said that stakeholder inclusivity had been prioritised throughout the policy development process, ensuring that the voices of all relevant sectors were considered.

“The next steps involve further consultations and validation to refine the document before its implementation.

“The presentation concluded with a commitment to continuous collaboration and dialogue among stakeholders to ensure the successful realisation of the policy’s objectives,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that top government officials, private sector representatives, and key industry stakeholders attended the meeting.

(NAN)

