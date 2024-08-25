The IPI Nigeria has condemned the arrest and detention of a Nigerian journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, for six hours in Lagos on Sunday by the State Security Service (SSS).

SSS operatives picked Mr Soyinka up at about 5:40 a.m. on Sunday at the Muhammed Muritala International Airport, Lagos, shortly after he arrived from the United Kingdom.

He was released on bail after about six-hour detention.

The SSS seized his passport as part of the bail conditions.

SSS told PREMIUM TIMES that its operatives arrested him based on a request from another agency.

The details of the requesting agency or the offences over which Mr Soyinka was held have not been provided.

In a Sunday statement, IPI Nigeria said that Mr Soyinka’s arrest fits into the pattern of a systematic clampdown on journalists across the country since President Tinubu assumed office on 29 May 2023.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We hereby demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Soyinka’s international passport.

“We also demand a commitment from the federal government to uphold the freedom of the press and stop further harassment and intimidation of journalists,” the statement said.

Read IPI Nigeria’s full press release below.

IPI NIGERIA CONDEMNS ARREST OF MR ADEJUWON SOYINKA, REGIONAL EDITOR, WEST AFRICA, THE CONVERSATION AFRICA, DEMANDS RELEASE OF HIS PASSPORT

We hereby condemn the arrest of the Regional Editor, West Africa of the Conversation Africa and Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service, Adejuwon Soyinka, by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) in Lagos.

Mr Soyinka was arrested and taken into custody at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos around 5.40am on Sunday the 25th of August, 2024 shortly after he arrived Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

Following the intervention of IPI Nigeria, the SSS released Mr Soyinka on bail after detaining him for not less than six hours.

However, the secret police are still holding on to his international passport.

Although no reason has been given for his arrest and subsequent detention, we view the action of the SSS as part of a plot to intimidate and harass journalists by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Mr Soyinka’s arrest and detention are not isolated cases.

Since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, we have noticed a systematic clampdown on journalists across the country.

The gestapo manner with which Segun Olatunji was arrested and flew from Lagos to Abuja is still fresh in mind.

During the #ENDBADGOVERNANCEINNIGERIA protests across the nation, journalists were directly shot at reminiscent of the dark days of the military.

Hiding under the Cybercrime Act, the police have embarked on indiscriminate harassment and arrest of journalists.

For the flimsiest reason, journalists are being invited or arrested. The plan is to stop journalists from carrying out their legitimate duty.

We hereby demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Soyinka’s international passport.

We also demand a commitment from the federal government to uphold the freedom of the press and stop further harassment and intimidation of journalists.

In the main, we advise journalists to be vigilant and go about their reportorial duty with the highest commitment to professional ethics.

Ahmed Shekarau

Secretary

Tobi Soniyi

Legal Adviser/Chair, Advocacy Committee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

