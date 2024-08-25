The police have announced that two of their personnel were killed when persons suspected to be members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) attacked a checkpoint.

Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said in a Sunday statement that the attack occurred in the Wuse area of the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

She said three police patrol vehicles were also set ablaze in the attack.

“The FCT police command wishes to confirm an unprovoked attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group, on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by traffic light, where two (2) police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three (3) Police patrol vehicles set ablaze,” she wrote.

Ms Adeh said the attackers wielded “machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.”

She, however, did not disclose the time or day of the attack.

The police spokesperson said some suspects have been arrested and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, has promised to bring all the attackers to justice.

Ms Adeh said peace had been restored in the area.

“The situation is presently under control and normalcy restored,” she wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the police and other security agencies have had repeated clashes with the Shiite IMN leading to scores of deaths, mainly on the part of the IMN.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when soldiers killed over 300 Shiite members who allegedly blocked a road being used by the then-army chief, Tukur Buratai.

Many IMN members, including its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, were arrested after that incident.

That incident was condemned by human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

No soldier was prosecuted for the 2015 incident but Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife were detained for several years despite court orders until their release last year.

However, since the 2015 incident, there have been other clashes between the IMN and security agencies.

The clashes often result from security clampdowns on members of the group when they hold their rallies, with roads blocked despite warnings by security agencies.

Premium Times reported in July that the police banned the Abuja procession of the group which was meant to commemorate the 2024 Islamic calendar day of Ashura.

