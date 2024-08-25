Ben Kalu’s message to Gov Otti, LP

Last Monday, we brought you a report about the boast by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will produce the next governor of Abia State in 2027.

Mr Kalu, an APC member, said the Labour Party (LP) and Governor Alex Otti would not be allowed to govern the South-eastern state again.

The Abia State-born lawmaker represents Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Mr Otti was elected governor of Abia State under the LP platform in 2023 and will conclude his first tenure on 29 May 2027.

Mr Kalu’s remarks, which the LP and the PDP have challenged, had elicited several reactions, with many suggesting the deputy speaker was asking Mr Otti to join the APC.

Amnesty accuses security agencies of enforced disappearances in south-east Nigeria

Amnesty International Nigeria, last Monday, accused Nigerian security agencies of failing to account for the whereabouts of many residents who were arrested in the South-east.

The group said the arrested victims were often accused of being members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB is a group agitating for the independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

Amnesty listed some victims who had gone missing after allegedly being arrested or abducted by security operatives.

The right group has repeatedly accused Nigerian security forces of carrying out extrajudicial killings in the South-east under the guise of fighting IPOB and other pro-Biafra groups.

Enugu govt’s demolition of kidnappers’ hideouts

Last Tuesday, the Enugu State Government threatened to demolish buildings and other properties allegedly used for abetting kidnapping in the state.

The government said the decision to demolish such properties was in line with the amended Criminal Code Law of Enugu State 2017.

It said the efforts were intended to rid the state of kidnapping and other crimes.

On Wednesday, police announced the killing of 27 suspected kidnappers by a team of security operatives in the state.

The slain suspects were made of different kidnap gangs operating across communities in Enugu East Council Area of the state, according to the police.

The following day, the Enugu State Government demolished structures and properties used by the slain suspects.

The development marked the first time the state government would demolish buildings linked to kidnapping.

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team urges Tinubu to hold talks with the IPOB leader

Efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu continued on Wednesday, with the legal team of the IPOB leader urging President Bola Tinubu to hold talks with him.

The legal team, headed by Nnaemeka Ejiofor, suggested that Mr Kanu’s release had become imperative given that the president recently freed certain individuals who were similarly being tried for offences against the country.

Alleged invasion of churches in Anambra

A report surfaced last Sunday alleging that some soldiers invaded Catholic churches and dispersed worshippers at Umunze, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

But the Nigerian army dismissed the report on Thursday, explaining that the soldiers only conducted a cordon and search operation in the area and did not invade churches.

UK, Abia govt partner to drive economic development

Last week, the United Kingdom and the Abia State Government discussed a partnership deal to drive investments and economic development in Abia State.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, held talks with key government officials and business leaders during Mr Montgomery’s two-day visit to the state.

Family of slain truck driver demands justice, seeks Tinubu’s intervention

On Friday, the family of a slain truck driver in Abia State, Chinedu Ukwu, appealed for President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in their quest for justice.

Mr Ukwu, a father of four, died on 14 August after being hit by a stray bullet during a reported shootout between two police teams in Aba, Abia State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the shootout occurred between police patrol teams from Police Area Command in Aba and another police team from Umuahia, the state capital.

Anambra doctors begin to strike over colleague’s kidnap

We also brought you a report that doctors in Anambra State embarked on an indefinite strike on Thursday to protest the kidnap of their colleague, Stephen Ezeh, who was held captive since 15 August.

The development highlights the worsening state of insecurity in Southeast Nigeria.

