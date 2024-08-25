Austen Peters’ film village

Filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters unveiled her film village, BAP Productions Film Village, in Epe, Lagos State, on her social media handles during the week.

The 55-year-old stated that the film village, which covered over 10,000 acres of land with rolling hills and huts, was open for commercial purposes – including recreation and movie productions.

Austen-Peters disclosed that she shot her latest Netflix film, House of GA’A, at the film village.

Austen-Peters, who doubled as a lawyer, said: “So many have asked where we shot the House of GA’A. This is it! BAP Productions Film Village in Epe. Over 10,000 acres of land, rolling hills, huts, and other facilities. Open for biz to filmmakers and excursions. This is what we started with greenery and dense forestation when we went the first time’’.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) alumna joins the ranks of filmmakers Kunle Afolayan and Ibrahim Chatta, who own film villages.

Afolayan unveiled his Kunle Afolayan Productions (KAP) film village and resort at Igbojaye, Oke Ogun, Oyo State, in 2022, while Chatta announced the opening of his Africhatta film village in Oyo town in 2023.

Austen-Peters gained recognition for movies such as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Man of God, 93 Days, and Collision Course.

Dammy Krane’s arrest

On his X page, Singer Dammy Krane alleged that his colleague Davido had him arrested.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Dammy Krane and Davido had been involved in an on-and-off online feud since October 2023 over alleged unpaid royalties.

Dammy Krane alleged that Davido owed him money for their successful collaboration on their 2017 song ‘Pere’ and appealed to him to settle the debt.

However, Davido said he had never received compensation for the three verses he contributed.

Dammy Krane further alleged that the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker paid the authorities to detain him for alleged illegality.

He also warned that if anything happened to him, Davido should be held accountable.

“Oppressor Davido has paid them to arrest me. They wrote a petition lying that I am into flutterwave & crypto scam just to arrest me. This is how they keep using the bad cops to spoil the name of the police. If anything happens to me, @davido should be held responsible”, he tweeted.

At press time, Davido had not responded to the latest accusations made by Dammy Krane, known for his hit single ‘My Dear’.

Brymo’s thoughts on bride price

Singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, aka Brymo, shared his view on bride price and abortion.

The 38-year-old, in a series of posts on his Instagram story, called for the legalisation of abortion, noting that it would ensure individuals were held accountable for the children they bear.

The Lagos-born wrote, “I saw in a movie scene the other day where a man told a female love interest that ‘a woman that can be bought is not worth having’, and it all made sense to me without a doubt left in my mind, and that the practice of paying bride-price depicts the transfer of ownership of the bride.

“And I may participate nought of that, and especially because the other who was paid for may ever still choose to be as they want to afterwards and posing ownership problems for the procurer and a man expresses full ownership on things he pays for yet a woman ain’t a thing to own or one to dictate for.

“Let abortions on all safe levels be legal, and so that folks may be enforced to stay and raise the kids they bring forth by law. There is too much of letting adults walk away from commitments they pretended to be partaking of a while before, and abortion being legal may then let us decide properly what child to keep, and the law to stay and raise them may then exist for knowing that no child may be abandoned.”

Brymo started his music career in secondary school and became known for his hit single ‘Ara’, a track from his second studio album, ‘The Son of a Kapenta’, which he released in 2012.

Davido’s dad’s N1 billion donation

Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, donated N1 billion to the Centenary Endowment Fund of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church.

In viral footage seen by this newspaper, Mr Adeleke was seen donating the money during a thanksgiving service held at the church’s headquarters in Surulere, Lagos.

The business mogul donated to the church in honour of his late mother, Esther Adeleke, who had been the senior mother-in-Israel at the church before she passed away.

In the viral footage, he said, “On behalf of our late mother, the senior mother in Israel, Mrs. Esther Adeleke, we want to contribute N1 billion to the centenary endowment fund.”

Module Adeleke Sanni, the Osun governor’s sister, currently holds the mother-in-Israel position at the church.

The governors of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Davido, along with other dignitaries, attended the Thanksgiving service.

Debbie Shokoya, husband, welcome first child

Actress Debbie Shokoya and her husband welcomed their first child. Shokoya’s colleagues, Nkechi Blessing, Wunmi Toriola, and others, broke the news on their Instagram pages.

The actress confirmed the arrival of her child on her Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of the alert she received from friends and family.

On 17 August 2023, this newspaper reported that the actress, in an emotional video on her Instagram, disclosed that she lost her baby eight months into her pregnancy.

Later that year, she announced the release of a movie titled ‘Irin Ayanmo’ to celebrate her strength after the death of her child. Abey Jomo directed the film, and Anike Olaniyi coordinated it.

Shokoya, who rose to fame with her role as Fatty Abebelube in the movie ‘Aye Loja’, said the journey didn’t unfold according to her initial plans but according to divine plans.

DJ Cuppy’s baptism

Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, underwent baptism at the Holy Trinity Brompton in London, United Kingdom.

DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, shared on her Instagram page that getting baptised was the best decision of her life.

She stated that she remained a Disc Jockey but with a deeper meaning.

The 31-year-old wrote: “This summer, I dedicated my life to God. Baptism isn’t just a ceremony; it’s a transformation. I am a new creation, reborn in His grace. The way to live is actually to die. Of course, I am still DJ Cuppy, but now, every moment, every beat has a deeper meaning.

“I see life in a new, brighter light. At 31, I finally understand what it means to live a purpose-driven life. Every day, I learn to live with intention, guided by something bigger than myself. Thank you, Father, for your salvation.”

The Lagos-born earned a degree in music business from New York University in 2015 and studied African Studies for a master’s degree at the University of Oxford.

Aduke Gold’s burial

Gospel singer Aduke Ajayi, known as Aduke Gold, was laid to rest in Lagos State.

The newspaper reported that Aduke Gold died at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Her older brother, Aderounmu Ajayi, revealed that she died of cervical cancer, a type of cancer that starts in the cervix, the lower, narrow part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

In a now-viral footage sighted by this newspaper, four undertakers carried her coffin, which was adorned with her name, ‘Aduke’, spelt out in flowers.

Fans, colleagues, and well-wishers attended the burial and expressed their grief as her body was lowered into the grave.

Actress Tawa Ajisefinni welcomes first child

Actress Tawa Ajisefini and her husband, Mayowa Alli, welcomed their first child five years after marriage.

The actress shared the news on her Instagram page, writing: “God intervened in people’s lives at His right time. All I have to say is Alhamdulilah Robil-Al-Amin. Ose olorun anu (Thank you, God of mercy).”

The couple tied the knot in February 2019.

Tawa became famous for her roles in Yoruba movies, featuring in films like ‘Jenifa’, ‘Edaa’, ‘Sino’, and ‘Atiko’, among others.

Kunle Remi vs cinema-worthy movies

Actor Kunle Remi, in an interview with Hiptv News, said not all movies labelled as cinematic were cinema-worthy.

He noted that audiences and filmmakers often confused TV-quality films with cinema, not fully understanding what it took to create a truly cinematic experience.

He emphasised that an excellent cinematic film requires a specific level of quality, style, and effort, and he praised Kunle Afolayan, the director of ‘Anikulapo’, for its solid cinematic value.

He said, “Not everybody understands what cinema is. I don’t think many people understand it in the first place, and that is why you have a low-budget film put in cinemas when it’s not even cinema-worthy. And you see people come for you. There is a difference between a cinematic film and a film for TV.

“The moment Nigerians and filmmakers understand that we won’t be having this conversation. Kunle Afolayan, for example, does cinema. If you look at the quality of his project, the style and effort put into it are cinema. If he does TV films, he might not do so well because he is probably focused or trained to do cinema films.

“TV films are maybe cable films or online TVs; you can tell this was done in 5 days. I’m an actor, and I can tell. Sometimes, I’m making a film, and they tell me it’s for the cinema, and I laugh. I know I’m not supposed to, but it’s funny.”

The 38-year-old was known for his roles in Falling and Aníkúlápó, among others.

Laycon vs DJ Neptune

Former BBNaija winner and singer, Laycon, called out DJ Neptune over alleged unpaid royalties from their collaboration.

Laycon alleged on his X handle that DJ Neptune owed him money for their collaboration on the song ‘Nobody (Icons Remix)’, which features Joeboy.

Released on 27 October 2020, ‘Nobody (Icons Remix)’ served as a tribute to Laycon’s fans, known as Icons.

The reality star wrote: “Please, DJ Neptune, how about my agreement and split for the ‘Nobody (Icons Remix)’ song? Isn’t it ready yet? It’s been four years.”

As of press time, DJ Neptune has yet to respond to Laycon’s allegations.

Laycon, 30, rose to fame after winning BBNaija season 5.

Tekno denies collapsed rumours

Singer Tekno denied rumours on his Instagram page that he collapsed while performing on stage.

Footage had gone viral, claiming that the singer collapsed during a live performance in South Africa.

Reacting to the viral footage, Tekno stated that he was hale and hearty and denied being in South Africa.

“Hey guys, I’m hale and hearty and not currently in South Africa. I hope whoever was in the video is doing well. Thank you, guys. Love you,” the 31-year-old wrote.

Tekno, whose real name is Augustine Okechukwu, rose to fame with his song ‘Holiday’.

How I was once asked to leave the stage for PSquare – Flavour

During an interview on the ‘In My Opinion’ podcast, Singer Flavour recounted how he once left the stage to let the now-defunct music group Psquare perform.

Flavour, who described his biggest dream as performing at events and bars, noted that this incident changed his career.

The 40-year-old said: “When I left the band, I went into the streets. That was when the game became hard. I was in a good place; the music had procedures, but now I was in the streets. Like a street musician, I was hustling. I went to different joints to play. I could sing so many songs. I had like 5,000 songs I could sing and play to entertain people. We play from 8 pm until 3 am. But then I saw these artists; they played for about 30 minutes, and everybody was happy, clapping for them and hailing them. And I’m wondering, ‘What is going on? Are we not the same artists?’”

“I remember one day with Psquare when they just came out with ‘Temptation’. They were promoting a show, and the promoters brought them to the City Centre in Enugu. Immediately, Psquare came; the manager said, ‘Hello, off that thing.’ I switched off, passed the microphone, and went to sit. When Paul of Psquare picked up the microphone and sang, everywhere scattered. So I was like, It’s the same music these people do.

“I’ve been with you, and you never shouted like this. I was so cold; I was just watching. When they left, the manager just told me to carry on. Then it started occurring to me that these guys, the difference is that they create their sound, go to the studio, and record. That’s how it’s done. So you are just a music man. So I decided to change from a music man to an artiste. That was the difficult part of it because I thought it was going to be easy. I could play and sing, but to create your sound, where will you start? The best way to go about it was to start afresh. So I met a studio engineer to learn this studio work.”

The Enugu-born started his career as a drummer for a local church and gained popularity with his hit song ‘Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)’.

How I was accused of ritual – Obi Cubana

Business mogul Obi Cubana revealed in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that he faced accusations of using his wife, Ebube, for a money ritual when she fell ill after childbirth.

He said the news emotionally devastated him, causing him to break down in tears under the weight of his anguish.

He said, “So, my wife, after she gave birth on Valentine’s Day, developed a strange illness. Someone called me and said, ‘See what they are hearing—that I went to use my wife for juju,’ it was my friend. So, the person taking care of the brain is not the same person taking care of the… so they were just different people.

“A professor said, ‘Obi, your wife will not die, but I’m sorry, she will not be able to walk again and give birth again.’ Tears! My wife held me; she said, ‘Don’t worry, don’t mind them, let’s go.’ That night, I cried throughout the night, and she said, ‘Obi, I will walk on my feet again, and I will train this baby.’”

Cubana married Ebele in 2008, and the union was blessed with children.

Portable attacked in Lagos

Controversial singer Portable revealed that he was attacked and robbed in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State.

The Ogun-born singer posted on his Instagram page that a group of local boys assaulted him and his crew at an event.

He claimed that some of his artists went missing and his belongings, such as phones, an ATM card, and jewellery, were stolen.

The 30-year-old said: “There was a big problem around Iju Ishaga. We went to celebrate with Lincon Autos, who sells cars. While we were at the event in the neighbourhood, some local thugs attacked us. The Zeh Nation boys are still missing. They attacked my crew after I escaped. Lincoln Autos should help tell those local thugs to return @Lfeoluwa Babatunde two iPhones and my ATM card.

“We found Dullard Boigram’s phones and a car but still can’t locate him. I haven’t seen Bamidele and heard that they attacked him too. These are my missing artists. God won’t let us be shamed. These people are evil; after I showed them love and gave them all my money, they still wanted to steal my bag. Are they fans or enemies?”

As of press time, Portable, who gained fame with his song ‘Zazzuh Zeh’ featuring Olamide and Poco Lee, had not announced the latest developments regarding the incident.

Taraba Governor’s daughter’s wedding

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas announced on his X page that his daughter, Keziah, married her partner, Bitrus Josiah, in Jalingo.

Mr Kefas said Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, governors from the Peoples Democratic Party, and other dignitaries attended the wedding.

He wrote: “As a father, I felt immense joy witnessing the marriage ceremony between my daughter, Keziah, and her groom, Bitrus. Our family was delighted to host friends, political associates, and distinguished personalities from within and beyond Taraba State.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the PDP Governors’ Forum were among those who celebrated this union with us. I sincerely appreciate everyone who honoured our invitation. Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Me Kefas was elected Taraba Governor in March 2023 after polling 257,926 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), who got 202,277 votes.

The world’s oldest person’s death

Guinness World Records (GWR) announced that Maria Branyas Morera, the world’s oldest person, died at 117 years old at the nursing home in Catalonia, Spain, where she had lived for the past two decades.

GWR stated on its website that Morera, whose death was confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group, was the eighth-oldest person with a verifiable age in history.

She was confirmed as the world’s oldest woman (and person overall) in January 2023, following the death of Lucile Randon (France).

Born in San Francisco, California, on 4 March 1907, Maria attributed her longevity to order, tranquillity, good relationships with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, a lack of worries and regrets, a positive outlook, and staying away from toxic people.

