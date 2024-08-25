The State Security Service has detained a Nigerian journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, who is the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa, PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Sunday.

Mr Soyinka, a former pioneer editor of the BBC Pidgin Service, was detained by SSS operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5.40 a.m. on Sunday upon his arrival from the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic flight.

As of the time of this report, no reason has been given for his detention by the security agency.

When contacted over the matter, the spokesperson for the SSS, Peter Afunanya, said, “I am not aware of the matter you have raised and have no comments on it, please.”

The award-winning journalist’s colleagues said he has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.

Nigerian authorities had recently said that some Nigerians who played roles in the recent #endbadgovernanceyinNigeria protest had been placed on watchlist at the nation’s international airports.

It is unclear if Mr Adejuwon’s arrest is related to that controversial action, although the journalist is not publicly known to have participated in the organisation and execution of the protest.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Several journalists covering the ten-day protest were attacked and brutalized by security agents, including personnel of the SSS.

In one shocking case in Abuja, operatives shot live ammunition at a car carrying some journalists who were on duty at the Moshood Abiola Stadium where peaceful protesters gathered.

More details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

