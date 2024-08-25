The State Security Service has detained a Nigerian journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, who is the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa, PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Sunday.
Mr Soyinka, a former pioneer editor of the BBC Pidgin Service, was detained by SSS operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5.40 a.m. on Sunday upon his arrival from the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic flight.
READ ALSO: Nigerian journalist abducted by police, another faces threat
As of the time of this report, no reason has been given for his detention by the security agency.
When contacted over the matter, the spokesperson for the SSS, Peter Afunanya, said, “I am not aware of the matter you have raised and have no comments on it, please.”
|
The award-winning journalist’s colleagues said he has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.
Nigerian authorities had recently said that some Nigerians who played roles in the recent #endbadgovernanceyinNigeria protest had been placed on watchlist at the nation’s international airports.
It is unclear if Mr Adejuwon’s arrest is related to that controversial action, although the journalist is not publicly known to have participated in the organisation and execution of the protest.
Several journalists covering the ten-day protest were attacked and brutalized by security agents, including personnel of the SSS.
In one shocking case in Abuja, operatives shot live ammunition at a car carrying some journalists who were on duty at the Moshood Abiola Stadium where peaceful protesters gathered.
More details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999