The State Security Service has detained a Nigerian journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, who is the West African Regional Editor of the Conversation Africa, PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Sunday.

Mr Soyinka, a former Pioneer Editor of the BBC Pidgin Service, was detained by SSS operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5.40 a.m. on Sunday upon his arrival from the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic flight.

As of the time of this report, no reason has been given for his detention by the security agency.

The award-winning journalist’s colleagues said he has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.

More details later…

