The Emir of Ningi in Bauchi State, Yunusa Danyaya, has died after 46 years on the throne.
Mr Danyaya died at the age of 87 in a Kano hospital on Saturday after a protracted illness.
A statement by the Secretary of Ningi Emirate Council, Usman Sule, said the funeral prayer for the deceased will be held by 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Emir’s Palace in Ningi.
The late traditional ruler was born in 1936 and took the throne in 1978.
He attended Ningi Elementary School, Bauchi Middle School, School of Hygiene, Kano, and Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he earned a diploma in Public Administration.
Ningi is among the six emirates in Bauchi State. The others are Bauchi, Katagum, Misau, Jama’are, and Dass.
