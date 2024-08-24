The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, has resigned.
Mr Abubakar announced his resignation on Saturday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.
“After the briefing, I tendered my resignation and Mr President graciously approved and accepted the resignation,” Channels Television quoted him as telling State House reporters.
The intelligence chief, appointed in 2018, said he resigned due to “personal, family issues.”
“I discussed with Mr President, he understood very well and I promised to remain committed with issues under security situations in the country,” he said.
Details later…
