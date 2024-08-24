The Kogi chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that its supporters were attacked and their vehicles damaged at the Supreme Court premises on Friday.
Kingsley Fanwo, Director of Media and Publicity for the Kogi APC Campaign Council, made the allegation in a statement in Lokoja.
He alleged that the attacks began when supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) started hurling stones, bottles, and plastic containers at APC supporters and leaders.
He said this happened immediately after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment affirming Governor Usman Ododo as the duly elected governor of Kogi.
|
Mr Fanwo claimed the SDP candidate, Murtala Ajaka, ignored the court’s advice to remain seated until all matters were fully addressed and left the courtroom with his supporters as soon as the judgment was pronounced against him.
“Upon noticing jubilant APC members within the court premises, Ajaka’s supporters unleashed violence, attacking the celebrating APC members and causing significant disruption,” he claimed.
The APC described the attitude as “undemocratic” and “uncivilised”.
However, the party thanked God for preserving the mandate of the Kogi people at the Supreme Court and promised to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to all residents in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court affirms Uzodinma’s re-election as Imo governor
Responding, Isaiah Ijele, spokesperson for the Muri/Sam Campaign Council of the SDP in Kogi, described the APC’s claim as false and pretentious.
Mr Ijele said it was the SDP’s governorship candidate, Mr Ajaka, and his supporters who were attacked, not APC supporters, while at the Supreme Court premises.
“We should be the ones complaining and condemning the actions of APC supporters on our supporters, not the other way round,” he said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999