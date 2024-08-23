A 40-year-old woman, Fatsuma Bagobiri, from Garin Malam village in Jigawa State, has died after setting herself ablaze in the Guri Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, on Thursday, said Mrs Bagobiri, who was recently divorced, doused her body with petrol and set fire to herself, which resulted in her death.

“The command received a heartbreaking and pitiful incident from Guri LGA that one Fatsuma Bagobiri ‘f’ age 40yrs of Garin Mallam village, Guri LGA, poured petrol on her body, set herself ablaze and got burnt beyond recognition at the outskirt of the town.

“Following receipt of the unflattering report, a squad of officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters raced to the scene of the crime, verified the incident, took the charred body to the hospital, and later released the corpse to the family for burial”, the police statement said.

Mr Adam said a preliminary investigation found that the deceased experienced depression a few months after she was divorced.

The police said the woman left behind a child.

