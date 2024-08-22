UNESCO recalls that all authorities concerned have the duty and responsibility to ensure the safety of journalists covering protests around the world, in accordance with international norms and human rights obligations.
In times of crisis, as in times of peace, journalists are crucial lifelines to verified information for citizens. They facilitate public debate and dialogue that are pathways to democratic solutions. Authorities must guarantee the safety of journalists covering protests, in line with international freedom of expression standards.
Within the UNESCO Series World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development, UNESCO has previously highlighted the growing risks to the safety of journalists covering protests (Issue Briefs in 2020, in 2021 and 2023).
A UNESCO report on the safety of journalists covering environmental issues, published for World Press Freedom Day in May 2024, revealed that 194 journalists, groups of journalists and media houses have been attacked in the context of environmental protests in the past 15 years.
UNESCO is monitoring attacks and threats against journalists that undermine their legitimate role of informing populations with accurate and verified information. UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising and capacity building and by coordinating the implementation of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.
