The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, retired on Thursday after reaching the mandatory age of 70.

A valedictory court session was held at the Supreme Court in Abuja to honour him.

Sixty-six-year-old Kudirat Kekere-Ekun will succeed him as the 18th CJN.

During the event on Thursday, Mr Ariwoola expressed concerns about the overwhelming number of cases before the Supreme Court.

He noted that many cases could have been resolved at the appellate level, contributing to significant delays.

“The sheer volume of pending cases is a significant impediment to timely justice,” he said.

He noted that prolonged delays have hindered access to justice, impacting litigants and lawyers who often wait years for case adjudication.

He also called for more judicial officers to address the backlog and ensure timely resolutions.

The valedictory ceremony included the public presentation of a book titled ‘Judging With Justice’, celebrating Mr Ariwoola’s contributions to the judiciary.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Ms Kekere-Ekun, judges of the Supreme Court and other courts, among others.

AGF promises judicial reforms

In his address at the valedictory court session, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to judicial reform.

He called for increasing the number of judicial officers to manage the growing caseload effectively and expedite case resolution.

“Timely adjudication is crucial for guaranteeing the right to a fair hearing,” Mr Fagbemi asserted.

The AGF highlighted recent developments in the judicial sector, including a 300 per cent increase in judicial officers’ salaries.

He also commended the Supreme Court for its recent judgement affirming the financial autonomy of local governments and urged state Attorneys General to ensure compliance with these reforms.

“This increase reflects our commitment to strengthening the judiciary and reinforcing its role as the last hope of the common man,” Mr Fagbemi stated.

Mr Ariwoola, who is passing the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian judiciary to Ms Kekere-Ekun, took office as the acting CJN about two years ago on 27 June 2022.

Coming earlier than expected, Mr Ariwoola’s appointment, initially as the acting CJN, followed the abrupt resignation of his predecessor, Tanko Muhammad, on health grounds.

He leaves office when the judiciary faces an unabated confidence crisis fuelled by conflicting court orders, delays, and perceived irrational court decisions.

In June, Mr Ariwoola denounced the conflicting court decisions issued by some judges, describing the situation as an “attempt to make a mockery of our judicial system and flagrantly desecrate the revered Temple of Justice”.

He vowed that any judge found to be culpable would be sanctioned, but nothing has been heard about it ever since.

Before becoming the CJN, Mr Ariwoola, as the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, led the list of 13 colleagues who protested the then CJN over the poor handling of their welfare and the court’s operations.

The ripples created by the leaked memo had yet to die down when Mr Muhammad resigned.

