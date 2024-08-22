President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Olukayode Ariwoola, as he retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria after a successful public service career.
Mr Ariwoola had served as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos divisions before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2011.
He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2022 and had also served the nation in diverse capacities as a judicial officer.
President Tinubu commended the eminent jurist for his services to the nation, noting his impactful leadership of the judiciary and his efforts in enriching Nigerian jurisprudence, as well as in strengthening the fibre of the law.
The president thanked Mr Ariwoola and wished him the very best for the future.
READ ALSO: CJN Ariwoola set to retire
President Tinubu will swear in Mr Ariwoola’s successor, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, at the State House Council Chambers on 23 August.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 22, 2024
