The abducted son of the Emir of Sabon Birni in Sokoto State, Isa Bawa, has been released by his abductors after the payment of a ransom.
The son identified as Kabiru was kidnapped alongside his father, Isah Bawa, who was killed and buried by the abductors in the forest.
An official of the Sabon Birni Emirate, Shuaibu Gwanda, told reporters that Mr Kabiru was released on Wednesday.
He said the bandits collected N60 million and five motorcycles as ransom before releasing Mr Kabiru.
He said Mr Kabitu was taken to a medical facility in Sokoto town for treatment after his release.
He said the bandits killed and buried the emir in the forest.
Mr Bawa and his son were ambushed in the Kwanar Maharba area while travelling from Sokoto to Sabon Birni, the headquarters of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
Sabon Birni residents on Thursday performed a funeral prayer, known as Salat al-Gha’ib, for the deceased emir.
