The abducted son of the Emir of Sabon Birni in Sokoto State, Isa Bawa, has been released by his abductors after the payment of a ransom.

The son identified as Kabiru was kidnapped alongside his father, Isah Bawa, who was killed and buried by the abductors in the forest.

An official of the Sabon Birni Emirate, Shuaibu Gwanda, told reporters that Mr Kabiru was released on Wednesday.

He said the bandits collected N60 million and five motorcycles as ransom before releasing Mr Kabiru.

He said Mr Kabitu was taken to a medical facility in Sokoto town for treatment after his release.

He said the bandits killed and buried the emir in the forest.

READ ALSO: Sokoto govt mum as residents observe funeral prayer for emir murdered by kidnappers

Mr Bawa and his son were ambushed in the Kwanar Maharba area while travelling from Sokoto to Sabon Birni, the headquarters of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Sabon Birni residents on Thursday performed a funeral prayer, known as Salat al-Gha’ib, for the deceased emir.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

