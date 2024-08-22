Former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai led the family of Kashim Imam to the residence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Abuja on Wednesday.
Dressed in a blue babanriga and matching kufi, Mr El-Rufai visited Atiku’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja, to formally request the hand of his daughter, Hafsat, in marriage on behalf of the Imam family.
The occasion brought together prominent political figures from Nigeria’s two leading political parties—the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Beyond differences in party loyalty, many attendees also belonged to various camps within their own parties. Thus, the meeting represented a handshake across multiple forms of political divides.
The dignitaries in attendance included the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, former APC Sule Lamido, former Sokoto State Governor and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and others.
One of the pictures from the event showed Mr El-Rufai, squatting while having a conversation with Atiku seated on a couch. Atiku was the PDP’s presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 election.
