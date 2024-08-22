President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the tragic circumstances leading to the passing of Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
Mr Bawa was killed on Tuesday by bandits after about three weeks in captivity.
The president extended his profound condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State.
|
He prayed for the repose of the soul of the traditional ruler and comfort to his family at this difficult time.
READ ALSO: Blood-stained Sokoto emir begs for rescue from bandits in video
President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration is aggressively removing threats to ensure the security of the nation and that these desperate acts of terror will be effectively countered.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999