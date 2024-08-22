President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the tragic circumstances leading to the passing of Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Mr Bawa was killed on Tuesday by bandits after about three weeks in captivity.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, described the savage attack on the traditional ruler as deeply disturbing and a heinous act that will not go without a decisive response.

The president extended his profound condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the traditional ruler and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration is aggressively removing threats to ensure the security of the nation and that these desperate acts of terror will be effectively countered.

