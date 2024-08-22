The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC ) has intercepted and seized three petrol tanker trucks in Apapa, Lagos, carrying crude edible vegetable oil.

NAFDAC said in a press statement on Wednesday that it acted “on a tip-off” about the potentially hazardous cargo.

According to the agency, the edible oil had been transferred into the tanker trucks from a designated edible oil storage facility to transport the product in violation of regulatory standards.

Worried about its health implications, NAFDAC seized the tankers and handed them to the South-west zonal office for legal action.

“Concerned about the potential health risks due to chemical contamination from the tankers’ previous use for transporting petrol, NAFDAC officials escorted the tankers to a processing facility in Sango-Ota. The crude soy oil was then handed over to the Southwest Zonal Office of NAFDAC for further regulatory action,” the agency revealed.

NAFDAC also stated that a representative from the edible oil company has acknowledged ownership of the seized vehicles and their contents.

Following the incident, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, constituted a committee to formulate guidelines and a code of ethics for the marketing and distribution of edible vegetable oil in Nigeria.

NAFDAC called on the public to report any suspicious or unwholesome practices related to food and regulated products to the agency.

The agency restated its commitment to guarding the health of the general public.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to rigorous enforcement and continuous surveillance to ensure the protection of public health and safety,” it said.

