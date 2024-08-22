The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagun, says he is not quitting his position but will work to keep it safe and stable.

Mr Damagun said this on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the reconciliation and disciplinary committees to resolve internal crises and address misconduct within the party.

The committee, chaired by a former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was constituted on 9 August.

While responding to allegations by some members of the party, including a former Federal Commissioner for Information and Ijaw National Leader, Edwin Clark, that he was destroying the PDP, Mr Damagun said he was ready to pay the price of leadership and encouraged criticisms within and outside his party.

Mr Clark had, in a letter to the chairman on Tuesday, accused him of conniving with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other detractors to ruin the party.

“From all indications, you are conniving with detractors of PDP to ruin the party for the All Progressives Congress. Allow Nigerians to decide what party they want through the ballot box.

“Stop colluding with Barr. Nyesom Wike to destroy the party. A day of reckoning will come for all of man’s activities.

“I wish and pray that you will not sell your soul and conscience for pecuniary and worldly gains, otherwise you, Barr Wike and your cohorts will be consumed by the Rivers State crisis,” he said.

Mr Damagun said Mr Clark was engaging in sentimental politics and urged him to desist from such politics.

“I will borrow Olisa Metuh’s remarks from 2015 when Edwin Clark left the party. There is no doubt that he is an elder statesman. But I thought that when you reach that age, God has given you the opportunity and wisdom to be a father to all, not to engage in public arguments.

“He has all it takes to do the needful, not by taking a sentimental approach to the situation. I was not raised to be disrespectful to elders, so I don’t intend to dwell on this further.”

Task to keep party stable

Mr Damagun said he has a responsibility to the PDP to keep it safe and stable.

He said he would not be distracted from repositioning the party despite the criticisms from those who probably do not want him.

“And to my detractors, let me tell you, you’ll see more of that later. Because I will not abdicate my responsibility. But I will act within the confines of the law, as stipulated by the constitution.

“So I’m not distracted. You can try to bring me down, but importantly, while doing so, please remember that we have NEC.

“So, for those interested in seeing Damagun go, this is a buildup to undermine me before we have NEC. But if you bring Damagun down and lose the party, what have you achieved? Because in trying to bring me down, you are also bringing down your party.

” I intend to take all necessary actions to ensure the party remains stable. But I’ve reached a point where I have to speak out,” he said.

The chairman said he had avoided speaking out since because he knew so many things, warning that it would not be pleasant if he decided to open up.

“I’ve avoided talking because I know so many things. When I open my mouth, I know it will not be pleasant, but that’s the price of leadership. I’m ready to take that bashing, more bashing,” he stated.

Run for president

Mr Damagun said that because of the constant bashing, he had become so popular in the media that he had contemplated running for president.

“I thank God. People are making me very popular lately. Anytime you open social media or television, it is Damagun, Damagun.

“Honestly speaking, I have started contemplating throwing myself into the ring and vying for the presidency of this country. Because I have become popular, even though the negative publicity is meant to bring me down, I’m not deterred,” he said.

Mr Damagun became the acting chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition party on 28 March 2023 following a court order restraining Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman.

Mr Ayu, a former senate president, had earlier been suspended by his ward in Benue State.

