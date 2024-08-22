The federal government has approved an upward review of the passport fees as part of its efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian standard passport.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kenneth Udo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the new charges take effect from 1 September.

“Based on the review, 32-page passport booklet with five year validity previously charged at N35,000 would now be N50,000 only.

“The 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity, which was N70,000, would be N100,000 only.”

However, the statement said the fees remain unchanged in for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“The Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants.

“The service assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.”

(NAN)

