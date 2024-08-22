The federal government has approved an upward review of the passport fees as part of its efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian standard passport.
This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kenneth Udo, on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to him, the new charges take effect from 1 September.
“Based on the review, 32-page passport booklet with five year validity previously charged at N35,000 would now be N50,000 only.
|
“The 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity, which was N70,000, would be N100,000 only.”
However, the statement said the fees remain unchanged in for Nigerians in the Diaspora.
“The Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants.
“The service assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999