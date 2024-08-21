The Enugu State Government, on Wednesday, demolished properties used by suspected kidnappers for keeping their victims in Enugu State.

The development occurred hours after security operatives killed 27 suspected kidnappers at various hideouts in the state.

The Chairperson of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Uche Anya, led a team of government officials and workers to carry out the demolition.

The properties were demolished in communities within Enugu East Council Area of the state.

The government demolished an uncompleted three-story building with an underground tunnel at Nkwubor Layout in Emene-Nike.

“The activities here were even more gruesome. You have seen the underground cell they built and covered it with a manhole.

“Ordinarily, you will think nothing is happening here, only for security agencies to discover that there’s an underground where human beings are kept, and we found their armoury, many AK-47 rifles and other crazy equipment that no civilian is entitled to hold,” Mr Anya said.

“But, today, it has to go down as directed by the governor in accordance with the laws of Enugu State,” he added.

Another demolished property was a large farm housing a poultry, piggery, and plantain plantation at Ogbeke-Nike.

“So, people were kidnapped and brought here, including the woman that was kidnapped near the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus. This has been ongoing. But after today, this place will never exist again in the manner you met it,” he said.

The chairperson continued: “That is why we are here to send a strong signal, and we are also warning property owners not to come and tell us that they are in South Africa, China or Germany and do not know what is happening.

“Once your property or commercial entity is used for kidnapping or anything involving grievous bodily harm or threat, including attempted murder, we will come after you and your property.”

Recovery of arms, ammunition

Mr Anya said the state government recovered some arms and ammunition from the kidnappers’ hideouts.

The chairperson, for instance, said at Nkwubor Layout in Emene Nike, 17 firearms were recovered, including eight AK-47 rifles, seven pump action rifles and two shotguns.

He said two AK-47 rifles were recovered at the Ogbeke-Nike farm, pointing out that shrines, charms, and mini Indian hemp farms were also destroyed during the demolition.

‘Demolition backed by law’

Speaking to reporters, Mr Anya said a law passed by the Enugu House of Assembly in 2016 backed the demolition.

“Enugu State has an anti-kidnapping law, but beside that, the Criminal Code covers that whatever that deprives you of your liberty and leads to death is what the government cannot condone,” he stated.

The chairperson said the government would take over the demolished properties and put them to good use, pointing out that the exercise was still ongoing because more structures were already marked for demolition.

“So, all these places will be taken over by the government and we can turn it into a children’s playground, garden, park or primary healthcare centre. But whoever thought he or she owned this place before this hour will no longer touch his or her foot here forever,” he said.

Mr Anya stressed that the state government would do everything to fight kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

The demolition is coming barely 24 hours after the state government threatened to demolish buildings and other properties used to aid and abet kidnapping in the state.

The government had cited the amended Criminal Code Law of Enugu State 2017 which provides for demolition of properties used for criminal activities in the state.

Section 315 of the Criminal Code (Second Amendment) Law CAP. 30, Laws of Enugu State, posits that: “If the building or structure owned by the offender or any other person, who knows or ought to reasonably know that the building or structure is so being used for that purpose, the building or structure shall be demolished or forfeited to the state government.”

