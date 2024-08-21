The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup squad, scheduled in Colombia from 31 August to 22 September.

Coach Chris Danjuma has selected a talented group of players from various clubs in Nigeria and abroad.

The goalkeeping trio consists of Anderline Mgbechi of Delta Queens, Faith Omilana of Naija Ratels, and Shukura Bakare of Nasarawa Amazons.

The defensive line is completed by Oluchi Ohaegbulem of Nasarawa Amazons, Shukurat Oladipo of FC Robo Queens, Jumoke Alani of Nasarawa Amazons, Comfort Folorunsho of Edo Queens, Rofiat Imuran who is unattached, and Oluwabunmi Oladeji of Naija Ratels.

In midfield, Coach Danjuma has chosen Adoo Yina of Nasarawa Amazons, Chioma Olise of Edo Queens, Olushola Shobowale of Nasarawa Amazons, Joy Igbokwe of Naija Ratels, and Shakirat Oyinlola of La Liga Academy in Spain.

The attacking lineup features Chiamaka Okwuchukwu of Rivers Angels, Mary Nkpa of Heartland Queens, Chiamaka Osigwe of Edo Queens, Janet Akekoromowei of Asisat Oshoala Academy, Flourish Sabastine of Stade de Reims in France, Aminat Bello of Otero College in the USA, and Opeyemi Ajakaye of Madrid CFF in Spain.

Before settling for World Cup action, the Falconets will play two friendly matches against Australia and Mexico in Bogota.

These matches will help the team prepare for the task ahead and test their skills against strong opponents.

The first friendly match against Australia is scheduled for Friday at 10 am Colombia time (4 pm Nigeria time) at the Club Banco de la República in Bogota, while the second match against Mexico will take place on Monday at the same venue.

Coach Chris Danjuma expressed confidence in his squad, stating they’re a talented group of players he believes can make a strong impact in the World Cup.

The Nigerian public is encouraged to support the Falconets as they gun for glory in the 11th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 (Full Groups)

GROUP A: Colombia, Australia, Cameroon, Mexico

GROUP B: France, Canada, Brazil, Fiji

GROUP C: Spain, USA, Paraguay, Morocco

GROUP D: Germany, Venezuela, Nigeria, Korea Republic

GROUP E: Japan, New Zealand, Ghana, Austria

GROUP F: Korea DPR, Argentina, Costa Rica, The Netherlands

