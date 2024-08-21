President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Abdurrahman Sheshe as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, for a second and final term of four years, with effect from 5 December 2023.

Mr Sheshe, a professor, was first appointed as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on 6 December 2019.

The president expects that with the renewal of Mr Sheshe’s appointment, he will re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital and ensuring the efficient delivery of qualitative services to citizens.

President Tinubu also approved the reappointment of Yusuf Bara as Chief Medical Director of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for a second and final term of four years.

The president’s approval follows an assessment of Mr Bara’s performance in his first term in office.

The president anticipates that with the renewal of Professor Bara’s appointment, he will consolidate the achievements recorded in his first term in office.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

