President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Abdurrahman Sheshe as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, for a second and final term of four years, with effect from 5 December 2023.
Mr Sheshe, a professor, was first appointed as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on 6 December 2019.
The president expects that with the renewal of Mr Sheshe’s appointment, he will re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital and ensuring the efficient delivery of qualitative services to citizens.
President Tinubu also approved the reappointment of Yusuf Bara as Chief Medical Director of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for a second and final term of four years.
The president’s approval follows an assessment of Mr Bara’s performance in his first term in office.
The president anticipates that with the renewal of Professor Bara’s appointment, he will consolidate the achievements recorded in his first term in office.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
