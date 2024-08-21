Danger was averted in Lagos on Wednesday as men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) evacuated a fallen tanker with a loaded gas cylinder from the road.

The loaded gas tanker had overturned at Anthony Oke, heading towards Gbagada along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

The incident prompted swift action from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency responders.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, its General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, led the operation.

“LASTMA personnel promptly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the affected area to ensure the safety of road users and nearby residents.

“The tanker driver, who sustained hand injuries, was successfully rescued from the scene and is currently receiving medical treatment,” the statement read.

Mr Taofiq explained that the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and other emergency responders were also mobilised to the site.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“They diligently implemented safety measures to mitigate any potential hazards. Their quick and coordinated response has been crucial in containing the situation and preventing further complications,” he added.

The statement quoted Mr Bakare-Oki as saying, “LASTMA personnel, with the support of LRU, have successfully evacuated the tanker and its loaded gas cylinder from the road, restoring vehicular movement towards Gbagada, Iyana-Oworo, Car Wash, Ifako, and Toll Gate.”

Mr Bakare-Oki explained that the safety of citizens remained a top priority for the agency. He expressed gratitude for everyone’s cooperation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

