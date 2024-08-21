Danger was averted in Lagos on Wednesday as men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) evacuated a fallen tanker with a loaded gas cylinder from the road.
The loaded gas tanker had overturned at Anthony Oke, heading towards Gbagada along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.
The incident prompted swift action from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency responders.
According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, its General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, led the operation.
“The tanker driver, who sustained hand injuries, was successfully rescued from the scene and is currently receiving medical treatment,” the statement read.
Mr Taofiq explained that the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and other emergency responders were also mobilised to the site.
“They diligently implemented safety measures to mitigate any potential hazards. Their quick and coordinated response has been crucial in containing the situation and preventing further complications,” he added.
The statement quoted Mr Bakare-Oki as saying, “LASTMA personnel, with the support of LRU, have successfully evacuated the tanker and its loaded gas cylinder from the road, restoring vehicular movement towards Gbagada, Iyana-Oworo, Car Wash, Ifako, and Toll Gate.”
Mr Bakare-Oki explained that the safety of citizens remained a top priority for the agency. He expressed gratitude for everyone’s cooperation.
