Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has waded into the prolonged political feud between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of FCT.

The political rift between Messrs Fubara and Wike has battered the Rivers House of Assembly, splitting lawmakers into two factions – one loyal to Mr Wike and the other to Mr Fubara.

Besides the state assembly, the feud has also divided the ruling PDP in the state into two camps and has disrupted governance in the state.

Mr Wike appears to have gotten the support of the PDP at the national level: his loyalists made the list of the party caretaker committees against Mr Fubara’s wishes.

Recently, a court barred the PDP from conducting party congresses in the state but the national leadership of the party released materials for Mr Wike’s loyalists, who went ahead to conduct the congress against the court order. Governor Fubara and his supporters boycotted the congress.

Amidst the support enjoyed by Mr Wike from the national leadership of the party, Governor Fubara two months ago told some National Assembly members, who visited him in Port Harcourt, that the PDP has failed him and his supporters.

Receiving members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), who visited him in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Mr Fubara told them that he had at some point doubted his membership of the party.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Honestly speaking, if I was having any doubt about my membership first, of this great party, I think today, I have gotten a reconfirmation that I am still, not minding the drama around, a member of this party.”

The governor’s remark is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday by Mr Fubara’s spokesperson, Chukwudi Nelson.

“I want to assure members of our party, genuine members of PDP that are here with us, that this is another hope to show that our decision to stand by the party, still standing by the party, is not a wrong decision,” Mr Fubara said

Speaking further, Mr Fubara said the party’s BOT delegation is in the state to “ascertain what is the problem that has caused so much dissatisfaction and tearing down the party. How did it start and how did it degenerate to what it is today?

“But, so far, what is important this afternoon is that we are still members of the party, and the owners of the party have visited us,” he said.

Many people had speculated that Governor Fubara was about to exit the PDP as a result of the crisis which is further compounded by Mr Wike having control of the party leadership at the state level.

But Mr Fubara in the statement, dismissed the speculation as a mere rumour, stressing that he remains in the party.

“So, for those people outside who are carrying all sorts of rumour and propaganda, at least, this visit will put those propaganda to rest, and to tell the world that we are and we still remain members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he stated.

We’re scared of losing Rivers State – BOT chairperson

The oil-rich Rivers is a traditional PDP state, however, the party for the first time since 1999 fell to opposition, APC in the 2023 presidential election, because the then Governor Wike, after losing the party’s presidential ticket, refused to support former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who emerged the party’s flagbearer.

Mr Wike formed allegiance with Bola Tinubu, then presidential candidate of the APC, who, after winning the presidential election, rewarded Mr Wike with a ministerial appointment.

Speaking during the visit to Mr Fubara, the chairperson of PDP BOT, Adulfus Wabara, said the party was “scared of losing Rivers State” as they do not want a repeat of what happened to the party in 2015, and 2023, where the party lost the presidential election to the APC.

“We were scared Sir, when we heard or read speculations, perceptions or what have you, that the party, if we are not careful, might lose Rivers State. Of course, if we lose Rivers State, Nigeria has lost its future.

“We don’t want what happened in 2015, and 2023 to repeat itself. These men and women you see here are very neutral. But as the conscience of the party, we must go by the rule of law. And anything you do, going by the rule of law, can never be wrong. It may be delayed, but it cannot be wrong,” Mr Wabara said.

“I don’t want to describe it. Otherwise, as a Governor, we have former Governors here, I doubt if they would have taken as much as you have. So, on behalf of this party, once again, let me thank you for your resilience, your wisdom, and for the fact that you are still in this party.

“And to assure you that the Board of Trustees under my watch and with these serious minded Nigerians, will deal with the matter as constitutionally allowed.

The former Senate president expressed appreciation to Governor Fubara for giving them the opportunity to hear his own side of the story, and noted with optimism, that the political crisis in the state will soon be resolved.

He said that the delegation will meet with the other party in the crisis to also hear from them, stressing that “there is always two sides to a coin”, adding that it is better late than never.

Mr Wabara reiterated that the PDP under his watch as BOT chairperson, will not allow a repeat of what happened in 2015 and 2023.

He said they will not, therefore, stand helplessly while the party “is destroyed by a few individuals”.

The chairperson said that the BOT will make its recommendations to the National Working Committee of the PDP for implementation, bearing in mind that the party must be united to win the 2027 elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

