The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has charged Nigerian judges to justify their new pay increase by rebuilding public confidence in the judiciary.

The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, said in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the review of judicial remuneration comes as an inspiration for his association to continue its push for judicial reforms.

“Going forward, the focus of the NBA will be on identifying and responding to issues that are fundamental to the continued strengthening of the judiciary,” Mr Maikyau said.

He said the NBA is pushing for reforms in “matters of appointment, discipline and elevation of judicial officers”.

He said there is the need to strengthen judicial oversight bodies, expressing hope that his successor, Afam Osigwe, the NBA president-elect, will prioritise the issues when he takes office this month.

“On a final note, I call on the judiciary to justify the improvement in their remuneration,” Mr Maikyau said.

He said the judiciary must make “a deliberate and conscious effort to work back into the hearts of Nigerians and revive public confidence in the Judiciary.”

President Bola Tinubu signed the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, Etc. Act 2024 passed into law last week, raising judges’ earnings by as much as 300 per cent.

Mr Maikyau credited the significant pay rise to the NBA’s relentless efforts, noting that the new law is a critical milestone in ensuring judicial officers are adequately compensated.

“This law is not just a financial adjustment; it’s a statement of renewed commitment to the rule of law and judicial independence,” Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said.

“For 17 years, our judges have been subjected to stagnant salaries that neither reflect the demands of their office nor the economic realities of our time.”

He said the law is the culmination of extensive lobbying spearheaded by the NBA and key stakeholders, including the National Assembly, the National Judicial Council (NJC), and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

Mr Maikyau, who is set to leave office this month, counted the feat as one of the most significant achievements of his tenure.

Challenges and triumphs in judicial advocacy

Mr Maikyay lauded the pivotal role of Olawale Fapohunda, a former Attorney General of Ekiti State and Chairman of the NBA Law Reform Committee, in NBA’s advocacy for the judges’ pay rise.

“Fapohunda’s dedication was crucial. He kept everyone on their toes—from the Senate to the House of Representatives and the NJC—ensuring that this much-needed reform was realised,” Mr Maikyau remarked.

Entire judiciary must benefit from reforms

Mr Maikyau said the judiciary is the bedrock of Nigeria’s democracy, and improving the remuneration of justices and judges is a step in the right direction.

He urged the national and state assemblies to include magistrates within the definition of Judicial Officers in the Constitution as part of the ongoing constitutional review.

“This reform must benefit the entire judiciary, including magistrates, registrars, legal assistants, and court workers, who are often the first point of contact for Nigerians seeking justice,” he said.

