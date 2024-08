The Air Component of Operation ”Hadin Kai” has eliminated five key terrorist commanders, alongside more than 35 foot soldiers, in successful operations in Arina, Southern Tumbuns of Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Edward Gabkwet, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Gabkwet said the terrorist commanders killed in the air strikes on 16 August include; Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (a.k.a Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki.

He said the air interdiction was a decisive effort to further weaken the activities of terrorists operating in the North-east, while also protecting innocent civilians and troops.

According to him, intelligence had revealed the clandestine migration of terrorists into the area from neighbouring locations prior to the mission.

“Confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were further conducted on Aug. 12 and Aug. 15, identifying numerous terrorists and active structures concealed under trees.

“Consequently, coordinated airstrikes were launched over the location, and the targets successfully engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

“Battle Damage Assessment after the strikes revealed that several equipment, vehicles, water vessels and a suspected medical dispensary were obliterated by the strikes.

“Additionally, credible intelligence further revealed that five key terrorist leaders were either killed or severely injured in the strike.

“This operation, no doubt, has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the few remaining terrorists in the region.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in safeguarding the region and ensuring peace and security prevail,” he said.

(NAN)

