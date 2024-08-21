The immediate past Editor of The Punch newspaper, Adedayo Oketola, is set to launch a book he authored and hold an “exaugural lecture to mark the conclusion of his tenure as editor.

Mr Oketola, who left as editor of the daily title of the newspaper following a restructuring of the organisation’s management-level shake-up in June, is now a member of the newspaper’s editorial board.

While serving as editor, he won the Editor of the Year prize at the last edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) in December 2023. He also led the organisation to win the Newspaper of the Year at the same award ceremony.

Book launch

With nearly 20 years of experience in journalism, the former editor has now authored a book titled The Catalyst: Nigerian ICT Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens.

According to a notice he sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the book is set for launch on 17 September.

He said former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be the Special Guest Speaker at the event, which will take place at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

“I am excited to announce the upcoming launch of my book, The Catalyst: Nigerian ICT Evolution Through A Journalist’s Lens, scheduled for September 17, 2024,” Mr Oketola wrote in the notice

“On the same day, I will also be hosting an exaugural lecture to mark the conclusion of my tenure as Editor of The PUNCH and nearly twenty years in journalism.”

Guests

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Michael Ikpoki, will chair the occasion.

The Convener, Centre for Social Media Research, Akin Olaniyan, will serve as book reviewer.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, is the Chief Host; the Editor-in-Chief of the Punch, Adeyeye Joseph, is the Host and President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and Eze Anaba is the Co-host.

