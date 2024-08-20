The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Philip Shaibu as the deputy governor of Edo State.

The court, in its judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by the Edo House of Assembly which sought to uphold Mr Shaibu’s impeachment, Punch newspaper reported.

The newspaper, however, did not state when the judgment was given.

With the ruling, the Court of Appeal has affirmed the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja which earlier dismissed the Edo Assembly’s impeachment of Mr Shaibu.

The assembly removed Mr Shaibu from office on 8 April after accusing him of disclosing government’s secret, an allegation Mr Shaibu said was “hatched” because of his governorship ambition. He had vowed to challenge his removal at the court.

The lawmakers, after removing Mr Shaibu, confirmed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s nomination of Omabayo Godwins as his replacement.

However, the lower court on 17 July overturned Mr Shaibu’s removal and reinstated him.

The judge, James Omotosho, ordered the payment of Mr Shaibu’s entitlements since April, when he was removed from office, and also ordered the inspector general of police to restore his security.

Mr Shaibu, without waiting for the outcome of the appeal, recently resumed office as the deputy governor of the state, prompting the state government to accuse him of impersonating Mr Godwins.

In his response, Mr Shaibu described the state government’s allegation as an “affront on the judiciary and a clear violation of the trial court judgment.”

He described Mr Godwins as an “appointee of Governor Godwin Obaseki,” arguing that Mr Godwins was not voted for by the people of the state.

