The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has awarded a free Hajj seat to a journalist, Abba Limawa, who found and returned a missing $900 cash in Saudi Arabia.

The governor announced the reward while receiving the 2024 Hajj report from the state’s Amirul Hajj and Emir of Hadejia, Adamu Abubakar-Maje, on Tuesday, at the council chamber of the Government House in Dutse.

Mr Namadi said the Hajj seat is just a part of the rewards the government planned for Mr Limawa for being a worthy ambassador of the state and Nigeria while on official duty outside the country.

“Abba Sa’ad Limawa is honoured, and we will do everything possible to honour him on our part. If Allah spares our life for the next year, he will have another free Hajj seat that will be fully sponsored by the Jigawa State Government,” the governor said.

Mr Limawa, a staffer of the Jigawa Broadcasting Commission, is among the Hajj officials of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board who represented Radio Jigawa during the exercise.

Earlier, the Emir of Hadejia, Mr Abubakar-Maje, commended the government for facilitating an “exceptional Hajj exercise” for pilgrims from the state.

The emir said the 2024 Hajj operation was challenged by the inability of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) to announce the Hajj fare at once.

Also, he said the instability of the exchange rate seriously affected the BTA given to the pilgrims and the slow processing of VIP tents at Masha’er by the National Hajj Commission.

The emir also announced to the governor the death of a female pilgrim from the state, Rabi Muhammad, after a brief illness.

