Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government has added a second Airbus A220-300 aircraft to its fleet.

The latest addition touched down at the airline’s operational hub, Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at about 11:53 a.m., on Tuesday and was received by the Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and many residents of the state who thronged the airport for the ceremony.

The second Airbus aircraft arrived less than a year after the airline received the first of the 10 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft it ordered from the European manufacturer, Airbus.

The initial delivery in November last year came two years after the airline sealed a deal with Airbus at the Dubai Airshow in November 2021.

In his remarks, while receiving the latest addition, Mfon Udom, the airline’s chief executive officer, said the aircraft would help boost the capacity the company’s capacity.

“I must say it has come very timely. Our flights are booked full all the time. To our customers, I would say this aircraft would provide the needed capacity that you always longed for.

“Starting tomorrow, we will plug-in this aircraft to join the fleet and expand our schedule and specifically increase frequency on the most busy routes in our own network. But this also would help us commence operations in two new routes in the last quarter of 2024.”

Mr Udom said that the second Airbus A220-300 series just received today is not part of the aircraft the airline ordered from Airbus about three years ago.

“I must say that this aircraft we are receiving today is not one of the 10 aircraft we ordered (from Airbus). This is an addition to the fleet due to the delivery schedule of the remaining nine aircrafts.

“When we take delivery of all our aircraft we will be operating 11 of this type (Airbus A220 – 300) in addition to seven CRJ 900.

“By 2026, we’re going to be operating 18 aircraft. The important message that I want to pass on is that without the interest of the banking community in Nigeria, this wouldn’t have happened.

“There are several banks that are supporting Ibom Air but this particular aircraft is made possible by Fidelity and Union banks. They are here to support us in full force,” Mr Udom said.

Ibom Air, an identity for Akwa Ibom people – Gov Eno

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Eno expressed gratitude over the arrival of the aircraft, which he said has given the people of the state an identity.

Mr Eno promised to continue to work with “partners, (and) financiers” to ensure the development of the airline.

He appreciated the airline CEO, Mr Udom, for achieving the milestones he set out for the company and winning several awards in the aviation sector.

The Governor disclosed plans to build an aviation village, an estate for aviation workers to ensure that the workers reside near the airport as they prepare for 24 hours operations.

“In my opinion Ibom Air is a model of how governments should support businesses to thrive, not getting involved directly in their operations but working with professionals to make sure that vision is achieved.

“That is the model that we want to put in place for the Ibom Specialist Hospital,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director, Risk Management of Fidelity Bank, Kelvin Nwoke, who spoke on behalf of the financing institutions, said the Nigerian travelling public have enjoyed unparalleled improvements and world-class service since Ibom Air began commercial operations.

Ibom Air, he said, is redefining air travel and has proven that a home-grown airline can compete favourably with its international counterparts.

“As a frequent flyer, I can personally attest to the airline’s commitment to schedule reliability and in-flight service. As a market leader in airline financing in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is proud to support Ibom Air in this venture.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to being a bank of choice for the people of Akwa Ibom State. He acknowledged the “role played by Union Bank in part-financing the acquisition” of the aircraft, “with Fidelity Bank as the lead financier.”

Background

Ibom Air, which launched its maiden flight in June 2019, taking off from the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, is rated as one of the most successful airlines in Nigeria.

The airline has garnered several awards including Nigeria’s best airline of the year for four consecutive years spanning 2020 to 2023.

Ibom Air last year secured a safety certification from the International Air Transport Association.

As part of its expansion drive, the airline, last October, launched its first African-sub regional flight, touching down in the West African country, Ghana.

By the time more aircraft arrived, the airline in its first phase of expansion hopes to cover other sub-regional cities like Malabo, Doula, Libreville, Kinshasa, Freetown, Banjul and Dakar before expanding to operate throughout the continent of Africa, its spokesperson, Annie Essienette, said last year.

This is besides its domestic routes, which include Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

The Akwa Ibom State Government, as part of its efforts to ensure the smooth take-off of the airline’s international flight, last year commissioned an International Terminal, Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) facility, a new taxiway and an apron to cater the anticipated influx of people to the Victor Attah International Airport.

