The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to enforce the Supreme Court judgement delivered on 11th July 2024 granting financial autonomy to Local Governments in Nigeria.
The members of the committee are as follows:
1. Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman
2. Hon. Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy -Member
|
3. Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice – Member
4. Hon. Minister of Budget & Economic Planning
5. Accountant General of the Federation
6. Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria
7. Permanent Secretary (Federal Ministry of Finance)
8. Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation & Fiscal Commission
9. Representative of State Governors
10. Representative of Local Governments
The committee’s primary goal is to ensure that local governments are granted full autonomy, allowing them to function effectively without interference from state governments.
This move is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to give appropriate implementation to the provisions of the Constitution, which recognises local governments as the third tier of government.
Segun Imohiosen
Director, Information & Public Relations
