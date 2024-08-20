The US Government has announced a $27 million humanitarian aid package for Nigeria to assist vulnerable populations, and build resilience against food insecurity and climate change impacts.

The US Mission in Nigeria, which stated this on Tuesday in Abuja, said the funding was part of the US Government’s $536 million humanitarian aid package to Sub-Saharan Africa.

It said that the comprehensive aid package was officially unveiled by Uzra Zeya, US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

“The funding will be channelled to those in need through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

“It brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to Sub-Saharan Africa in Fiscal Year 2024 to nearly $3.7 billion.

“The assistance aims to address the critical needs of vulnerable individuals across the sub-Saharan region,” the Mission explained.

It added: “This includes refugees from war and terrorism violence, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless individuals, and other conflict-affected people.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“It will focus on crises in the Sahel, among other areas, and support efforts to build durable solutions, such as voluntary returns and refugee integration.”

Speaking on the development, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, emphasised the impact of the new US funding.

Mr Mills said that the package underscored the US commitment to providing life-saving assistance and protection to vulnerable people and host communities throughout the continent.

“This assistance will make a real difference in the lives of those most in need in Nigeria and across the continent.

“This 27 million dollars in aid demonstrates the US’s unwavering commitment to supporting Nigeria in addressing humanitarian challenges.

“We stand with Nigeria in its efforts to provide for vulnerable populations and build resilience against food insecurity and climate change impacts,” the Mission quoted Mr Mills as saying.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

