President Bola Tinubu has sacked the embattled chairman of the National Hajj Commission, Jalal Arabi.
Although no reason was given for the sack, PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Arabi is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating funds released by the federal government for this year’s Islamic pilgrimage.
The president has also appointed a new head for the Hajj commission.
According to a statement by President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, Mr Arabi will be replaced by Abdullahi Usman, a professor.
Read the full statement below.
PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS CHAIRMAN OF NATIONAL HAJJ COMMISSION
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman as the Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).
Professor Usman is a renowned scholar with qualifications from two Islamic centres of excellence — the University of Madinah and Peshawar University, Pakistan.
He is also well-grounded in Hajj operations, having served as the Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board, and successfully superintended the operations of the largest quota of state pilgrims in the country.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.
The President expects the new Chairman of NAHCON to discharge his duties with integrity, transparency, and utmost fidelity to the nation.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 19, 2024
