The Nigerian Army announced on Sunday that its troops had neutralised a notorious Boko Haram commander, Abu Rijab, and other terrorist fighters in an offensive operation on Saturday.

This was made known in a post on the Nigerian army’s official X Handle.

It said that the operation took place in Bula Daloye, Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

It said the successful operation was in addition to the surrender of numerous terrorists and their families to the troops as a result of sustained pressure against their enclaves.

The army said the troops also apprehended several criminal suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

“Following an intense firefight, the troops overpowered the terrorists, neutralising three, including a wanted Boko Haram commander Abu Rijab.

“The operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles and mobile phones.

“Additionally, eight terrorists and their families surrendered to troops in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“The same troops also apprehended two suspects in Konduga Local Government Area with 52 bags of illicit drugs intended for supply to terrorists,” it said.

The post also revealed that troops operating in Taraba apprehended the chairman of Gassol Local Government Area Hunters’ Association, Adamu Tanko, for selling an AK-47 rifle to a suspected terrorist.

It said that investigation had revealed that the weapon had been recovered during a joint operation against terrorists in Boki Lamba, a border town with Plateau.

In Plateau, the service said its troops apprehended two suspected criminal elements in the Rikkos area of Jos North Local Government Area.

According to the post, troops recovered a fabricated rifle and mobile phones containing images of various calibres of arms and ammunition.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their resilience and commitment.

“He also expressed gratitude to the public for their continued support of the Nigerian army, sister services, and other security agencies through credible and actionable information about criminal activities,” it added.

(NAN)

