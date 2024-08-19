The Supreme Court, on Monday, reserved judgment in the appeal filed against the election tribunal and appeal court judgements by Murtala Ajaka, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Kogi governorship election.

Earlier, the court declined Mr Ajaka’s counsel’s request to establish a full panel to hear and determine his appeal.

At the hearing on Monday, Pius Akubo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that he had applied to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to allow a full panel of the Supreme Court to hear the appeal in view of Paragraphs 4.28 and 4.29 of the appellant’s brief of argument.

Mr Akubo had argued that the five-member panel presently constituted should be increased to seven justices.

He said they had not received a response from the CJN.

But lawyers for the respondents kicked against the application and urged the court to proceed with the hearing.

Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), the 3rd respondent, argued that there was a decision of the Supreme Court that a five-member panel could take an application for departure from a previous decision.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Ukala’s submission was supported by Kanu Agabi, SAN, who appeared for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the 1st respondent, and Joseph Daudu, SAN, who represented Governor Usman Ododo of APC, the 2nd respondent in the appeal.

In a short ruling, Justice Garba Lawal, who led the five-member panel, held that election appeals are time-bound and that the court constituted as a five-member panel had the jurisdiction to determine the appeal as presented.

The five-member justices of the Supreme Court, therefore, proceeded with the hearing of the appeal.

Mr Daudu, who represented the 2nd respondent, moved his application to strike out certain grounds of appeal contained in the appellant’s notice of appeal.

He also presented a notice of preliminary objection challenging the competence of the appeal itself.

Mr Akubo, while adopting his processes, urged the court to allow the appeal, set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and return Mr Ajaka as the duly elected governor of Kogi.

Mr Agabi, in his adoption of the INEC’s brief of argument, urged the court to dismiss the appeal since the appellant had himself contended that the election was invalid.

Mr Daudu also adopted his brief for the 2nd respondent and urged the court to dismiss the appeal and refuse all the prayers sought by the appellants.

He urged the court to dismiss the appeal, including the application to depart from previous decisions.

Justice Lawal, in a ruling, reserved judgment to a date that will be communicated to the parties.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

