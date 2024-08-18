President Bola Tinubu will travel to France on Monday, his office announced without providing details of the trip.
“President Bola Tinubu will embark on a trip to France on Monday, August 19, departing from Abuja, the nation’s capital,” Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, wrote in a terse statement.
“The President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France.”
Mr Ngelale did not indicate the day the president would return or the purpose of the meeting.
The French trip is coming three days after the Nigerian leader returned from Equatorial Guinea.
