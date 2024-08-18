President Bola Tinubu will travel to France on Monday, his office announced without providing details of the trip.

“President Bola Tinubu will embark on a trip to France on Monday, August 19, departing from Abuja, the nation’s capital,” Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, wrote in a terse statement.

“The President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France.”

Mr Ngelale did not indicate the day the president would return or the purpose of the meeting.

The French trip is coming three days after the Nigerian leader returned from Equatorial Guinea.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

(Media & Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

