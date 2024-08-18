Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars and Rangers International, emerged victorious in their preliminary matches on Sunday.

Remo Stars pipped their North African opponents 2-1 at Ikenne, while Enugu Rangers secured a lone-goal victory over US Zilimadjou of Comoros in Uyo.

Remo Stars’ triumph was thanks to goals from defenders Nduka Junior and Sodiq Ismeal, who scored in the first and second halves, respectively.

The match saw both teams create chances, with AS FAR’s Ahmed having the first shot on goal in the fifth minute, only to be parried away by the goalkeeper.

Remo Stars finally broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Nduka Junior headed in Sodiq Ismail’s trademark free kick.

The Sky Blue Stars continued to press, with Seun Ogunribide’s corner kick saved by goalkeeper Benabid.

Remo Stars’ goalkeeper also made a heroic save to prevent a one-on-one chance with Ahmed.

In the second half, AS FAR equalised through Joel Boya’s header, but Remo Stars made a double substitution, bringing in Alex Oyowah and Ibrahim Shuaibu.

The move paid off as Sodiq Ismail headed the winning goal past Benabid in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, Rangers secured a 1-0 win against US Zilimadjou, courtesy of Frank Uwumiro’s 22nd-minute strike.

The Comoros-based team had adopted the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo as their home ground, but the Rangers‘ victory made it a disappointing “home” match for the visitors.

Both Nigerian teams will look to build on the victories in the second-leg ties, aiming to advance in the CAF Champions League.

