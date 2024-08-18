Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 892,400 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth N6.2 billion in street value.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that operatives recovered the drugs from five containers.

Mr Babafemi said the operation was carried out by NDLEA operatives at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

He said this was during a joint examination of the containers with officials of the Nigeria Customs and other port stakeholders on 14 and 15 August.

“The bottles of the opioids were packed in 5,337 cartons with a gross weight of 133,860kg and shipped in five containers from India,” Mr Babafemi said.

In another development, NDLEA operatives supported by Nigerian soldiers and operatives from other security agencies, as well as community youths on 14 August, raided the Ise forest reserve, Saalaja camp, Ise-Ekiti.

Mr Babafemi said that 21,800kg of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) on 20 hectares of farmland were destroyed.

“The following day, 15 August, NDLEA officers on patrol along Onitsha- Enugu Road in Enugu State intercepted a Sienna bus marked SKA-24 AG.

“A total 200.2kg of cannabis (Indian hemp) was recovered and the driver,” he said.

The NDLEA also said that two persons were arrested with 145,400 pills of tramadol on 12 August in the Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano State.

Mr Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Ogun state on 13 August also arrested seven people when a cannabis plantation on six hectares was raided at Alaka village.

In Abuja, NDLEA officers on patrol along Kwali-Gwagwalada Expressway on 13 August intercepted a truck from which 30,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection were recovered.

Also, the NDLEA said its operatives in Niger state on 15 August arrested a man in Kontagora town with 28,500 pills of tramadol, concealed in a loudspeaker and their counterparts in Kogi on 14 August.

Mr Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives also nabbed a man with 40,000 pills of the same opioid heading to Kontagora.

Another man, he said, was arrested by NDLEA officers at Paparanda, Lokoja, with 1,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection.

(NAN)

