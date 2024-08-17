President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive to reduce the size of Nigeria’s official delegation to the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York, United States.

This directive was disclosed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday in Abuja during a one-day retreat organised by the State House management for heads of government agencies under its supervision.

Addressing participants at the retreat, the Chief of Staff said the decision to streamline Nigeria’s delegation to the 79th session of UNGA in September is part of the administration’s commitment to ensure prudent management of resources and reduce the cost of governance.

Highlighting the need for the State House and agencies under its supervision to ensure that its functions are guided by statutes, regulations, policy decisions, and presidential directives, Mr Gbajabiamila hinted at upcoming policy announcements aimed at ensuring efficient service delivery in government operations.

”I just discussed with the President this afternoon. In the next few weeks, we are going to see a test of this policy during UNGA in New York.

”During recent protests, there were talks about reduction in cost of governance. Everyone is waiting to see if Nigeria, as in the past, will send the ‘largest delegation’ to UNGA.

”From experience, we know that some individuals use the opportunity of such international meetings to go about their personal businesses.

”I have received a directive from Mr President that this time, we will be strict. If you have no business at the UN General Assembly, do not step foot in America, and this is a directive from Mr President,” he said.

The Chief of Staff urged heads of agencies at the retreat to comply strictly, adding that the president is listening to the concerns of Nigerians and is committed to addressing them diligently.

On the retreat, Mr Gbajabiamila noted that it will facilitate collaboration and coordination among government agencies, particularly those under the direct supervision of the State House.

”The idea is to ensure coherence as we jointly work together to achieve the objectives of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

”Coordination is not just a choice but a necessity for the government to succeed and for us to meet the expectations of the Nigerian people,” he said.

He said the retreat would be a continuous exercise, as governance is an evolving process that requires regular adjustments.

The Chief of Staff also urged the State House management and chief executives of agencies under its supervision to lead by example by ensuring compliance with statutes, laws, regulations, and various policies designed to enhance governance.

”We must demonstrate excellence in our compliance with the Public Procurement Act, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, the Finance Act, and various appropriation acts in operation.

”Compliance with the civil service rules and the scheme of service guidelines, especially regarding recruitment, promotion and presidential approvals is also non-negotiable,” Honourable Gbajabiamila said.

The theme of the one-day retreat was ‘Strengthening Institutional Mechanism for Effective Delivery.’

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

