Three passengers in a minibus were killed on Friday in a fatal road accident in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. at Orie Emene, along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in the state.

How it happened

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident happened when a truck laden with laterite collided with the mini-£/bus which stopped along the road for passengers to alight.

The mini bus was en route to the Emene Area from Old Park Enugu.

A witness, Michael Okechi, told reporters on Saturday that the truck crossed a railway line before hitting the minibus in the area.

“The truck wasn’t speeding, and there was no brake failure,” Mr Okechi said.

The witness said the police have arrested the truck driver, but expressed fears that the police might compromise.

“The driver must be charged with manslaughter or even first-degree murder. Those three lives lost, along with the two still clinging to life, demand justice,” he said.

Another witness, who asked not to be named, said a woman and her child sustained injuries in the accident.

FRSC speaks

When contacted on Saturday evening, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu State, Frank Agbakoba, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Agbakoba, however, said he could not confirm the casualty figure because police operatives had already intervened before FRSC officials arrived at the accident scene.

“I know there was a crash there. But the police have the details. We will need to get the details from them to know what happened,” he said.

