One of Nigeria’s flag bearers in the CAF Confederation Cup, El Kanemi Warriors on Saturday recorded a dramatic 1-1 draw against FC Dadje in the first leg of their Preliminary Round tie played in Ikenne, Ogun State.
A 95th-minute header from substitute Gimba Ajiji saved El Kanemi from the claws of defeat.
The visitors took the lead in the 30th minute when Feliciano Montcho capitalised on a loose ball in midfield, setting up Selassie Bakai to slot past Warriors’ goalkeeper George Matthew.
El Kanemi had started strongly, earning a corner in the 10th minute, but the resultant attempt was saved by Beninoise goalkeeper Guillaume Agbegninou.
FC Dadje responded with a double save from George, and Barnabas Daniel’s free kick was saved by Agbegninou in the 17th minute.
The visitors broke the deadlock after Montcho picked up a loose ball and set up Bakai, who slotted the ball past Matthew.
Second half
In the second half, El Kanemi missed several scoring chances, with Salihu Nasiru missing two opportunities within 20 minutes.
His first attempt was parried to a corner, and the second was denied by the crossbar. However, Gimba’s late header from Usman Abbas’ cross secured a vital lifeline for the hosts, capping an exciting comeback.
The dramatic draw will be a valuable lesson for both teams as they continue their CAFCC journey.
Though they are walking a tight rope, El Kanemi’s determination and resilience earned them the 1-1 draw, while FC Dadje will rue their missed opportunities to secure a vital away win.
The outcome sets the stage for an intense competition, with both teams now shifting focus to the second leg tie.
